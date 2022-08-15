Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
With ‘majority’ of cases linked to drug addiction, Marysville Police Department offers path to recovery
When it comes to property crimes, Marysville police say the majority of their cases are linked to drug addiction. "Drugs and crime go hand in hand. Our department is working on the accountability piece as well as the compassion piece. We are working to get people the treatment they need," said Detective Sergeant Wallace Forslof of MPD’s Property Crimes Unit.
myeverettnews.com
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021
Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
Homeland Security working alongside local law enforcement to stop rampant human trafficking
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to crack down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., as the organization has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. “We continue to see sex trafficking continuing in all the different cities across the Pacific...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
Kent mother charged with causing her son's death pleads not guilty
KENT, Wash. — A Kent mother charged with killing her 2-year-old son pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Many former classmates of Sandy Fernandez were there to set up a memorial for 2-year-old Jose Fernandez and see their former high school classmate behind bars. They tell KING 5 that at this point, they're just angry.
Man suspected in assaulting women at Seattle Center to undergo competency evaluation
SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center will need to undergo a competency evaluation. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, is charged with a hate crime as well as third-degree and fourth-degree assault.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
State troopers nab 170 HOV violators in under 3 hours in King County on Wednesday
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators in a span of under three hours on Wednesday, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted. Johnson said that HOV violators are the source of the most complaints in District 2, which is King County. During Wednesday’s emphasis patrol, troopers also stopped three...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
fresnosheriff.org
Deputies Arrest Two Armed Fentanyl Traffickers
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
Chronicle
Republican Seattle City Attorney Making Quicker Filing Decisions, Prosecuting Misdemeanors More Often, Report Says
The Seattle City Attorney's Office is making the decision on whether to prosecute misdemeanors in a fraction of the time they were last year, and choosing to prosecute more than twice as often, according to a mandatory report prepared for the City Council and released Wednesday. In her campaign and...
Chronicle
‘Skate for Collin’ to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl Poisoning in Thurston County
People will gather at the Yelm Skate Park on Aug. 21 to honor Collin McLaren, an 18-year-old from Yelm High School who died on May 1 as a result of fentanyl poisoning. McLaren’s mother, Karisa Carpenter, is hosting the “Skate for Collin” event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Unlicensed driver slashes victim in face with meat cleaver over refusal to loan him car
SEATTLE — A man slashed a person in the face with a meat cleaver after the victim declined to loan him their car on Sunday, according to Seattle police. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in a boarding house in the area of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct.
