Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
cbs3duluth.com
Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
cbs3duluth.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Duluth murder
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a 2018 crime. Brian Ross Shaw, 34, of Hibbing, entered that plea to his unintentional second degree murder charge in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting Kevin John Weiss, 35, in the Gary New Duluth...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
cbs3duluth.com
Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night
Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North...
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat
A 25-year-old Hopkins man died over the weekend after falling off a boat in Aitkin County. According to the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man overboard. Investigators learned the victim, identified as Daniel...
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Comments / 0