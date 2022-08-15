Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial
BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
Waterbury Murder Victim Identified By Police
A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police. Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant. Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Alleged drug dealer arrested at court appearance while possessing drugs
LAGRANGE – A 46-year-old Hyde Park woman suspected of dealing drugs from her residence was arrested on August 16 in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court. Tami Halloran was arraigned on drug charges and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigated alleged drug...
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington
A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut. Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Shirley Home
Police are investigating an incident in which a young boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence. Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to the home in Shirley at 11 Park Circle following a 911 call from the location at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men
A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public
Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
Danbury PD: A Man Named Rockhead Arrested with Crack Cocaine
No way I am burying the lead on this one. A man named Gerald Blake Rockhead was arrested in Danbury on Tuesday (8/16/22). That's right ROCKHEAD, was arrested with CRACK ROCK. What the actual F---!? I could not believe my eyes when I saw the press release from Sgt. Krupinsky of the Danbury Police Department.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Man seriously injured in Woodbury three-car crash: police
WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was seriously injured in a car crash in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. State troopers responded to Route 6, just south of Applegate Lane, for a three-car crash just before 1:30 p.m. Police said a car was traveling south on Route 6 when it crossed […]
Drunk Naugatuck Woman Breaks Into Home, Bites Officer, EMT, Police Say
A drunk Connecticut woman was charged with assault after she allegedly broke into a home, drank alcohol from the refrigerator, and then bit an officer and an EMT when they attempted to arrest her, according to police. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2 a.m. on Saturday,...
Hamden police investigate bank robbery
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
newcanaanite.com
Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home
A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
