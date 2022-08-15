ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial

BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Murder Victim Identified By Police

A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police. Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant. Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital...
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged drug dealer arrested at court appearance while possessing drugs

LAGRANGE – A 46-year-old Hyde Park woman suspected of dealing drugs from her residence was arrested on August 16 in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court. Tami Halloran was arraigned on drug charges and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigated alleged drug...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington

A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut. Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Shirley Home

Police are investigating an incident in which a young boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence. Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to the home in Shirley at 11 Park Circle following a 911 call from the location at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
SELDEN, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury PD: A Man Named Rockhead Arrested with Crack Cocaine

No way I am burying the lead on this one. A man named Gerald Blake Rockhead was arrested in Danbury on Tuesday (8/16/22). That's right ROCKHEAD, was arrested with CRACK ROCK. What the actual F---!? I could not believe my eyes when I saw the press release from Sgt. Krupinsky of the Danbury Police Department.
DANBURY, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in Woodbury three-car crash: police

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was seriously injured in a car crash in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. State troopers responded to Route 6, just south of Applegate Lane, for a three-car crash just before 1:30 p.m. Police said a car was traveling south on Route 6 when it crossed […]
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigate bank robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
newcanaanite.com

Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home

A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
NEW CANAAN, CT

