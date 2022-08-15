Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Sprinting out of the gate: Helena powers by Chelsea in opening-night win
MONTGOMERY – The Helena Huskies ran out of the gate—literally—to start the 2022 high school football season on Friday night, Aug. 18 inside Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Taking on county rival Chelsea, the Huskies got an 85-yard kickoff return from Jordan Washington on the opening kick to set up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, eventually leading to a 7-0 advantage.
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea’s first community pep rally draws huge crowd
CHELSEA – Chelsea High School was swarming with activity as local families gathered for a spirit-filled event ahead of the 2022 football season. The Chelsea Hornet Quarterback Club’s first community pep rally drew hundreds of people—many of whom were donning their Chelsea blue attire—to the campus on Friday, Aug. 12 to cheer for the Hornets as they prepare to compete in the 7A classification this year.
Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
Former Bama Softball Star Named Sportswoman of the Year Finalist
Former Alabama softball player, Haylie McCleney, was recently named a finalist for the Sportswoman of the year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. McCleney is one of twenty finalists on the list and one of ten that made the list in the team sport category. According to the website, The...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022
GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea band gears up for ‘Road Trip’ halftime show
CHELSEA – The Chelsea High School Marching Hornet Band is prepared to take audiences on a stirring musical journey during the 2022 football season. The band’s halftime show, aptly named “Road Trip,” features hits like “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts, “Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna, “Highway 20 Ride” by Zac Brown Band and “Vehicle” by The Ides of March.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for June 23 through Aug. 3
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 23-August 3:. -Latoya Chappell, of Montevallo and Dajuan Chappell, of Montevallo. -Melanie Walters Fredrickson, of Birmingham, and Jody Glen Fredrickson, of Pelham. -Loni Spradlin, of Vincent, and Arthur Cummings, of Vincent. -Armond Edward Dalessandro, of Birmingham, and Elizabeth Ann...
wbrc.com
Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
