‘From Frozen Precipitation to Sunburns’ in Utah: Environmental Science Trip Embraces Experiential Learning

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
Are you noble enough? Renaissance Faire returns to Utah
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor. The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with […]
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
Direct selling and the big impact it has on the Utah economy
Big businesses like DoTERRA and Nu Skin share more in common with a door-to-door salesman than you may think. They both follow a direct selling business model, and they are popular. These companies made up more than 71% of Utah’s exports in 2020. Over the decades, Utah has developed...
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother calling for transparency
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A vehicle fob mysteriously was placed back into Dylan Round’s camper after he disappeared. The fob belonged to Rounds. His pickup truck was parked outside. It had been power washed, perhaps in an effort to cleanse the vehicle. The new information was found accidently on a NamUs website. NamUs […]
Utah teachers discuss challenges ahead of new school year
Teachers continue to face the same struggles they always have, as well as new challenges that come with the current day and age.
Utah experiences another interesting day of weather
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah experienced another interesting day of weather on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City (NWS), Utah’s capital set a record for the second-straight day. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City reached the 100-degree mark for the 23rd time this summer.
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
How the Inflation Reduction Act affects Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – With President Biden signing the inflation reduction act into law, you might ask how does this affects me? Mountain America Credit Union said it aims to cater to people on fixed incomes and those on Medicare. But relief won’t be seen for a while. “For Utahns, we’re likely not going to feel immediate impact […]
Fall 2022 COVID-19 Policies
We hope you have had an enjoyable summer, and we look forward to welcoming our Bantam community back to campus soon. Today’s letter will provide information regarding our fall 2022 COVID-19 policies. As we have throughout the COVID pandemic, we continue to be guided by a set of principles...
Utah's governor signals support for bill requiring clergy to report abuse
Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday signaled his support for a bill to mandate clergy to report any disclosures of abuse to the proper authorities.
Utah GOP supports resolution banning gender-affirming medical transitions for children
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Republican Party is supporting a resolution on banning gender-affirming medical transitions for transgender children. Party Chair Carson Jorgensen said the resolution is about protecting Utah’s kids. “This is not a partisan thing for me and it shouldn’t be a partisan thing,” Jorgensen...
LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
Utah's LGBTQ conversion therapy ban may get revisited
Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy may be revisited. Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, has requested a hearing before the Utah State Legislature's interim
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Ohio man arrested after Utah troopers report finding 307 pounds of marijuana
CEDAR CITY — A minor traffic violation led to a huge drug bust for Utah Highway Patrol troopers in southern Utah on Monday. A van with an Ohio license plate was pulled over on I-15 south of Cedar City for investigation of following a semitruck too closely and distracted driving, according to a police booking affidavit.
