ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Tree falling on power lines blamed in fatal Ruidoso-area McBride fire

By Associated Press
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOb6I_0hI9oI5600

ALBUQUERQUE — An investigation has determined that a tree falling in power lines started a fatal fire that also destroyed more than 200 homes in the Ruidoso area four months ago, according to a newspaper.

The Albuquerque Journal said a report issued by the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department states that wind gusts of up to 80 mph toppled a 49-foot-tall drought-stressed tree on April 12, causing electrical lines to arc and ignite the fire.

The following day, authorities reported finding the remains of an elderly couple who died while trying to evacuate their burning home.

The fire has spawned two lawsuits filed on behalf of dozens of Ruidoso property owners.

The suit alleges that Public Service Company of New Mexico and a contractor caused the fire by failing to properly maintain trees and vegetation near its power lines.

PNM has denied any fault or wrongdoing, saying the tree that struck the electrical lines was located outside of the company’s right-of-way.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Roadway project could impact traffic in mountain community of Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to visit Ruidoso for a late summer or fall getaway, you could be impacted by road construction as soon as Monday, Aug. 22. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will perform maintenance surface repair work on Mechem Drive (N.M. Highway 48) in Ruidoso. […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy