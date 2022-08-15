Read full article on original website
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
International Business Times
Hundreds Evacuated As 'Frightening' Floods Hit N.Zealand
Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding caused a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. A tropically fuelled storm has dumped more than 30 centimetres (11 inches) of rain on parts of the South Island, causing rivers to burst their banks. The extreme weather has also felled trees, blocking major roads.
Phys.org
Burying short sections of power lines would drastically reduce hurricanes' future impact on coastal residents
As Earth warms due to climate change, people living near the coasts not only face a higher risk of major hurricanes, but are also more likely to experience a subsequent heat wave while grappling with widespread power outages. Princeton researchers have investigated the risk of this compound hazard occurring in...
natureworldnews.com
Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People
Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
New Zealand floods could take years to clean up, with 1,200 people displaced
Torrential downpours that have battered New Zealand for four days straight have caused floods that could take years to clean up and displaced at least 1,200 people from their homes in the top of the South Island. Friday’s rain comes on top of weeks of wet weather and is worsening...
