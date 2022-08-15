ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic

After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Hundreds Evacuated As 'Frightening' Floods Hit N.Zealand

Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding caused a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. A tropically fuelled storm has dumped more than 30 centimetres (11 inches) of rain on parts of the South Island, causing rivers to burst their banks. The extreme weather has also felled trees, blocking major roads.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People

Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy