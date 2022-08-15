Read full article on original website
Russia Destroys More Than 100 HIMARS Missiles: Defense Ministry
Both Ukraine and the U.S. have been touting the war-torn country's use of the HIMARS weapons systems against Russia.
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Why Putin's Bridge Has Become Ukraine's Top Target
Ukraine has vowed to destroy the famed Kerch crossing, linking Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin allegedly has a secret plot to escape to Iran
Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter has claimed that the Russian President’s recent trip to Iran may have been to organise a hideout in the country in case he is forced to escape Russia. Who is Abbas Gallyamov?. Dr Abbas Gallyamov, 50, led Putin’s speechwriting team when he was Prime...
My country, Ukraine, has a proposal for the west – and it could make the whole world safer | Andriy Yermak
A legally binding security guarantee from our allies would make a huge difference, says Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
The Ukrainian president said "the world allowed this situation to develop," and because of that, "the whole world" bears responsibility for the war in Ukraine.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
Estonia’s prime minister has a message for the West: ‘Don’t worry about Putin’s feelings’
TALLINN, Estonia — Sitting in her office in Stenbock House, a well-appointed neoclassical building in the heart of Tallinn’s medieval Old Town, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wanted to discuss the last 80 years of European history but she had only 20 minutes. An attorney by training and a...
Horror moment two swimmers are blown up on Odesa beach after hitting ‘Russian sea mine’
THIS is the terrifying moment two men are blown up by a suspected Russian sea mine after swimming on a beach in Odesa, Ukraine. The horrifying detonation also injured two others after a crowd of beachgoers gathered despite warnings to avoid the coastline. The CCTV footage, shared by Ukrainian media...
Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism
Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.
Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
Fourth phase of Ukraine war with Russia could be decisive — if US sends more weapons | Opinion
The war in Ukraine has now entered its third phase. Phase 1, beginning on Feb. 24, was Russia’s pell-mell attempt to take Kyiv. That resulted in failure thanks to terrible Russian logistics (remember the 40-mile convoy?) and a skillful Ukrainian defense making use of handheld weapons such as Stingers and Javelins supplied by the West.
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry
Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Senior Commander of Putin's Elite Special Forces Killed in Ukraine: Report
A decorated colonel with close ties to Vladimir Putin was reportedly found dead in Ukraine, joining other recent high-ranking Russian casualties.
Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video
Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
