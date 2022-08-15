ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin allegedly has a secret plot to escape to Iran

Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter has claimed that the Russian President’s recent trip to Iran may have been to organise a hideout in the country in case he is forced to escape Russia. Who is Abbas Gallyamov?. Dr Abbas Gallyamov, 50, led Putin’s speechwriting team when he was Prime...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Ukraine War#Politics#Black Sea#Ukraine Working#Ukrainian#Russian#Reuters#The United Nations
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
MILITARY
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.

Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry

Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy