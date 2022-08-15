ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Pistol found at a Lancaster County middle school

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A firearm was found at a Lancaster County middle school Monday, according to a school spokesperson.

The incident happened at South Middle School; it was the first day of school.

The spokesperson said they received a tip that an individual may have had a pistol, and the administration quickly acted to find the student.

A search was administered by the school’s Principal and Assistant Principal, and a pistol was found in the student’s book bag. The School Resource Officer took possession of the gun and secured it.

Law enforcement has initiated a criminal investigation.

The student has been suspended from school. Under state law, any student caught with a firearm is subject to a full calendar year of expulsion.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

