A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.
Sterling Trading Tech adds FX and Crypto to risk and margin system
The Risk-as-a-Service solution provides supports FX spot, forward, and swap trades and positions, in any currency pair, as well as Crypto including crypto priced in any currency. Sterling Trading Tech (STT) has added the FX and Crypto asset classes to its industry-leading risk and margin system, providing a new level...
Celsius subsidiary GK8 integrates with Polygon while looking for new owner
“This integration affords our customers more agility in managing their crypto assets, which is key to creating new revenue streams.”. Digital asset custody platform GK8 has integrated with Polygon, the blockchain development platform that leverages Ethereum’s ecosystem in what it claims to be a “more scalable, secure, and powerful manner”.
Despite crypto winter, Cake DeFi paid out $58 million in Q2 rewards
According to its latest ‘Transparency Report,’ Cake DeFi continued its growth trajectory in the three months through June 2022, even as the entire crypto industry experienced macro challenges this quarter. The Singapore-based cryptofinance platform said Q2 2022 was yet another strong quarter for its business with each of...
Student, 20, makes $110m trading Bed Bath & Beyond stocks after social media craze
A 20-year-old college student made a nearly $110m gain by selling stocks of struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock price soared following a month of trading driven by social media.Jake Freeman, an applied mathematics and economics major at the University of Southern California, bought 4.96 million shares at $5.50 each in July through a holding company set up by him.He sold all his stocks worth over $130m on Tuesday when the stock price shot up above $27 a share before closing at $20.65, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings.“I certainly did not expect such a...
SimpleFX Review: Cryptos, Spreads, Pros & Cons
SimpleFX combines years of Forex and cryptocurrency experience with a focus on offering resources to retail traders. SimpleFX began its operation back in 2014 through a registered entity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The brokerage combines years of Forex and cryptocurrency experience with a focus on offering resources to retail traders.
BDO Italia audits Tether reserves to release monthly attestation
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether has switched the accounting firm that audits the massive reserves that back its USDT token to BDO Italia, the 5th largest accounting firm in the world. Tether officially began working with BDO Italia in July 2022 for its quarterly attestations. With this alignment, the...
Crypto.com secures preliminary approval to operate in Canada
Crypto.com, one of the longest-established crypto platforms, has become the first digital asset platform to sign a Pre-‘Registration Undertaking’ with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in Canada. To continue operating while their application is being processed, cryptocurrency platforms must give their primary regulator a pre-registration undertaking. By making...
Unizen names crypto veteran Michael Healy as chief strategy officer
CeDeFi exchange Unizen has onboarded crypto industry veteran Michael Healy, who originally worked for Wikileaks and built their android application in 2010, as Chief Strategy Officer. Michael is best known in the crypto space as the co-founder of Unit, the leading token builder focused on powering the token economy using...
Crypto.com receives FCA greenlight to operate in the UK
Crypto.com, one of the longest-established crypto platforms, has received a regulatory go-ahead to launch its services in the UK. As ambitious as it may sound, Crypto.com has also secured regulatory nods in multiple jurisdictions. Most recently, the firm secured registrations in Canada, the Cayman Islands, South Korea, Dubai, Cyprus, Greece, and Italy.
Web3 startup PIP integrates with Binance ecosystem
Web3 payment provider PIP has announced integration with the Binance ecosystem, which allows the firm to vastly develop and propose needed products and improvements that are worthy of competing with others chains. This milestone involves support of Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin-based transactions for Binance Smart Chain...
Madfish launches Yupana.Finance, the first lending protocol on Tezos
Yupana, which aims to provide a similar experience to Aave or Compound, currently supports TEZ, cTEZ, kUSD, tzBTC, uUSD, and uBTC. Estonia-based software development company Madfish Solutions has announced the launch of the first full-fledged lending protocol on Tezos, Yupana.Finance. Madfish is specialized in the Tezos ecosystem, having previously created...
