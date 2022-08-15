Greater Burlington Convention and Visitors Bureau accepting applications for event funding

The Greater Burlington Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications from community tourism events to award grant dollars to assist the events in attracting visitors to Greater Burlington.

The CVB sets aside a portion of the budget each year to offer financial assistance to area events. This funding is acquired through the collections of hotel/motel tax dollars.

Once the application deadline has passed, the CVB Steering Committee will meet and review all completed applications. Awards will be made events notified no later than Nov. 1.

All area events are eligible to receive a number of free services offered by the CVB. These services include assistance with planning tours and special activities, securing room blocks, bid proposals, Greater Burlington community information, name tags, registration table assistance, and pre-event planning assistance.

It is the responsibility of the event coordinator to contact the CVB to make arrangements for these services.

Community Event Funding applications are available at greaterburlington.com/cvbgrants and are due by

For more information about this program please contact Michael Dear, executive director of the CVB at mdear@greaterburlington.com or (319) 752-6365.