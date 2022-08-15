Who was he? Investigators seek dead man's name after body found in Delray Beach breakdown lane

Delray Beach investigators recovered the man's body near the Interstate 95 overpass just before sunrise Monday.

DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach are conducting a death investigation after a passing motorist discovered a man's body near Interstate 95 Monday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the motorist called police to report the body in the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near the highway overpass. Officers found a deceased man in the emergency lane.

It is not clear how the man died, although there were no signs that a vehicle had hit him, Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said. That will be something for the county's Medical Examiner's Office to determine. As of Monday afternoon, investigators were still attempting to confirm the man's identity.

The investigation shut down Atlantic's eastbound lanes until about 9 a.m.

