CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday. The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County passes millage increase despite taxpayer opposition
CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote. Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 20 – August 26, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 20 to Friday August 26, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Albany Herald
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
fox5atlanta.com
Euthanasia rate will increase without the help from citizens and rescue groups, shelter says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Animal Control shared a list of 20 dogs on its weekly urgent list that need to be adopted before they're euthanized. Clayton County Animal Control said its euthanasia rate of 3% will increase without help from citizens and rescue groups. The shelter said its...
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services releases September community calendar
The Bees Knees – Tuesday, September 6 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Bees are fascinating creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem. Buzz in for a closer look at a year of typical activity inside a Georgia Beehive! Join Tom Bonnell, bee enthusiast, as he shares the ins and outs to these insects and their hive. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
luxury-houses.net
Spacious and Elegant Sandy Springs Home Lists for $2.72 Million
The Home in Sandy Springs was professionally decorated, with furnishings, draperies and decor available as optional purchase, now available for sale. This home located at 5650 Cross Gate Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,016 square feet of living spaces. Call Greg F. Esterman – Greg Esterman – (Phone: ((312) 282-8888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of harsh conditions at assisted living facility
Disputes over rent and repairs at a Marietta assisted living facility have gotten bad. The people getting help say they must leave at the end of the month. The tenants are recovering addicts. A look at where things stand.
Resident claims apartments are being turned into Airbnbs, going against management policy
ATLANTA — Unknown visitors as next-door neighbors. A resident of the Marquis Midtown District reached out to 11Alive with concerns about rental properties, like Airbnbs, popping up in her complex. The resident, who didn't want us using her real name, says that although her lease states it isn't allowed,...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County forecast: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 78. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78....
GPB evening headlines for August 17, 2022
Rudy Giuliani has left the Fulton County courthouse, six hours after arriving to testify in a special grand jury probe. A family in Southeast Georgia's Camden County is seeking a federal investigation into the death of Latoya James. Georgia Allstate customers will see a 25% rise in their auto insurance...
