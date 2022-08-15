ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday. The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County passes millage increase despite taxpayer opposition

CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote. Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Georgia Government
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract

Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 20 – August 26, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 20 to Friday August 26, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services releases September community calendar

The Bees Knees – Tuesday, September 6 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Bees are fascinating creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem. Buzz in for a closer look at a year of typical activity inside a Georgia Beehive! Join Tom Bonnell, bee enthusiast, as he shares the ins and outs to these insects and their hive. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Spacious and Elegant Sandy Springs Home Lists for $2.72 Million

The Home in Sandy Springs was professionally decorated, with furnishings, draperies and decor available as optional purchase, now available for sale. This home located at 5650 Cross Gate Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,016 square feet of living spaces. Call Greg F. Esterman – Greg Esterman – (Phone: ((312) 282-8888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County forecast: Friday August 19

The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 78. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78....
COBB COUNTY, GA

