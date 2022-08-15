The Bees Knees – Tuesday, September 6 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Bees are fascinating creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem. Buzz in for a closer look at a year of typical activity inside a Georgia Beehive! Join Tom Bonnell, bee enthusiast, as he shares the ins and outs to these insects and their hive. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.

