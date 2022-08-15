ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board

A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies interested in competing in […] The post Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw City Council approves street resurfacing contract; proposed tax cut rejected

A smoother ride is on the horizon for users of eight Kennesaw streets included in the nearly $1.8 million resurfacing contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. that was approved Monday by the City Council. The project also includes the resurfacing of 10 side street aprons that connect to Legacy Park...
Bernie Sanders
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls

Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
COBB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcounty.org

Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued

2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
COBB, GA
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state

ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Annual Juvenile Justice Forum set for Aug. 27

The Fayette County NAACP Youth Council’s thought-provoking annual Juvenile Justice Forum is returning in-person on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Students in grades 8-12 and their parents and guardians are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “Be Achievers and Winners: 2022 Back-to-School Guidelines” and discussion...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services releases September community calendar

The Bees Knees – Tuesday, September 6 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Bees are fascinating creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem. Buzz in for a closer look at a year of typical activity inside a Georgia Beehive! Join Tom Bonnell, bee enthusiast, as he shares the ins and outs to these insects and their hive. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

