Read full article on original website
Related
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies interested in competing in […] The post Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw City Council approves street resurfacing contract; proposed tax cut rejected
A smoother ride is on the horizon for users of eight Kennesaw streets included in the nearly $1.8 million resurfacing contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. that was approved Monday by the City Council. The project also includes the resurfacing of 10 side street aprons that connect to Legacy Park...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
The Citizen Online
Council decision-making should be done as meeting agenda items, Councilman Destadio says
Peachtree City Councilman Frank Destadio complains that the council makes too many decisions out of public sight. He emailed the other members to urge a change in their practice of making decisions on issues without the issues ever showing up as agenda items in a public meeting. Here’s Destadio’s email,...
RELATED PEOPLE
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls
Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
appenmedia.com
Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
cobbcounty.org
Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued
2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
Forsyth County School district gets $750,000 grant for new program
The Forsyth County School District received a big grant on August 16.(Photo/Forsyth County Schools) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County School District announced on Wednesday, August 17 that it has received money to support a new program.
How much do movers cost in Atlanta?
*Based on 17,176 real quotes from businesses in Atlanta. Yelp calculates estimated costs by gathering and analyzing real quotes provided to consumers by businesses on Yelp. Actual costs may vary.
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey
If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Citizen Online
Annual Juvenile Justice Forum set for Aug. 27
The Fayette County NAACP Youth Council’s thought-provoking annual Juvenile Justice Forum is returning in-person on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Students in grades 8-12 and their parents and guardians are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “Be Achievers and Winners: 2022 Back-to-School Guidelines” and discussion...
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services releases September community calendar
The Bees Knees – Tuesday, September 6 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Bees are fascinating creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem. Buzz in for a closer look at a year of typical activity inside a Georgia Beehive! Join Tom Bonnell, bee enthusiast, as he shares the ins and outs to these insects and their hive. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
Comments / 3