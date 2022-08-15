Read full article on original website
Norfolk man found guilty of stealing identities to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union
A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud in connection with fraud schemes targeting Navy Federal Credit Union, according to a press release from the the U.S. Department of Justice's, U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia.
19-year-old VB man pleads guilty in connection with Salem High firearms incident
One of four men charged after numerous firearms were found in a car during a Salem High School football game last fall faced a judge Wednesday in a Virginia Beach courtroom
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail
Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail
NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found an inmate dead at Norfolk City Jail Thursday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a male inmate was found unresponsive when deputies were delivering dinner to cells just after 4:30 p.m. The inmate was pronounced dead at...
24-year-old sentenced to 15 years in 2020 double shooting, home invasion robbery
Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective
A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case.
2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.
Portsmouth Police arrest 1, charge 2 men with murder in February homicide
Portsmouth Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on February 2, 2022.
Three killed, two others hurt in shooting at Norfolk apartment complex
Norfolk police say the incident took place at Fenner Gardens Apartments located off Tidewater Drive.
2 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at VB car dealership
On Tuesday around 5:23 a.m., Virginia Beach officers were dispatched to Hall Toyota located in the 1800 block of Laskin Road.
Chesapeake police urge people to lock their car doors after larcenies spike
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Across the city of Chesapeake, more criminals are heading out at night to try their luck, according to police. The Chesapeake Police Department said they're seeing an unusual spike in car larcenies, with most victims reportedly leaving their cars unlocked. “Right now, between January and July,...
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
Locally 3 suspects arrested on child exploitation charges by FBI
The FBI, with the help of state and local partners, has located missing children and victims of child sex trafficking during a nationwide campaign.
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
Rise in car larcenies in Chesapeake
People in Chesapeake need to watch out for thieves who are targeting cars. Police say criminals are stealing items out of vehicles at an increasing rate.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
3 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Fenner Gardens Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the area of the Fenner Gardens apartment complex Thursday afternoon. The incident happened inside a home in the 7400 block of Fenner Street just after 4:30 p.m., near to the Walmart supercenter on Tidewater Drive.
Automated License Plate Reader in Virginia Beach helps police find stolen car
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 15, 2022. Virginia Beach Police Department officers in the Second Precinct received an alert about a stolen car Friday. But, the department said, that alert didn't come from a person...
19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk.
