Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found an inmate dead at Norfolk City Jail Thursday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a male inmate was found unresponsive when deputies were delivering dinner to cells just after 4:30 p.m. The inmate was pronounced dead at...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
