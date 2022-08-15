ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Derivatives#Volume#Cryptocurrency Exchange#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eqonex Limited#Eqo#Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
deseret.com

Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?

Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Fast Company

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are crashing, sending Coinbase stock down, too

Today is a pretty bad day to be a crypto investor. Cryptocurrencies across the board are crashing before U.S. stock markets open—and no one seems to know why. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is down over 8.3% to $21,529 per coin. That’s its lowest level in three weeks. Bitcoin isn’t alone in its sudden sell-off, however. Virtually every other major cryptocurrency is crashing this morning. According to data from CoinDesk, Ethereum is down almost 7%, Binance Coin is down over 9%, XRP is down 10.5%, Cardino is down almost 14%, and Dogecoin is down a whopping 15%.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish price action for the third straight day, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to a weekly low of $21,814 today, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
VIDEO GAMES
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
inputmag.com

The Coinbase insider trading hole may run deeper than we thought

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto trading platforms, is in a transitional period. Despite mass layoffs in the face of widespread market insecurity, the company has secured big-name partnerships with the likes of BlackRock and Meta. But those partnerships may belie some seedy secrets. Around the announcement of the BlackRock...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Crypto and clean-energy stocks are at the center of the latest meme stock rally sparked by Bed Bath & Beyond's massive surge in recent weeks

Bed Bath & Beyond is "king" in this latest meme-stock rally, but clean-energy and crypt is also getting attention, Vanda Research says. Coinbase may see renewed momentum with the upcoming Ethereum blockchain upgrade. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 380% since a rally was sparked earlier in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy