OK man pleads guilty to strangling woman for refusing to friend him on Facebook

TULSA, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded guilty in federal court for strangling a woman and harassing her until she added him to a social media site.

Jesse Ray Matlock, of Eucha, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in United States Federal Court in Tulsa.

In the 21-page federal plea agreement, Matlock confessed to choking the victim and “threatening to kill her and others if she reported me (Matlock) to the police or refused to re-friend me on Facebook.”

Matlock was indicted on three counts of assault of a spouse by strangulation or attempting to strangle in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, tampering with a witness by using physical force, carrying using or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, stalking, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence by corrupt persuasion.

Three separate strangulation episodes occurred from May 2021 to Feb. 2022, according to the plea agreement.





Charges in connection with kidnapping, tampering with evidence, carrying a firearm and one count of spousal assault were dropped, according to the plea agreement

Matlock is looking at a 10-year federal prison sentence.

