Caitlyn Butler, Ph.D., associate professor and graduate program director in the UMass Amherst Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering has been selected for the Class of 2022-23 of Drexel University’s Executive Leadership in Academic Technology, Engineering and Science (ELATES) program. The ELATES program is a national leadership development program designed to promote women in academic STEM fields, and faculty allies of all genders, into institutional leadership roles.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO