The Suburban Times
Summer Bash at Stewart Heights Park
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. SUMMER BASH at Stewart Heights Park hosted by Eastside Community Center will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022. Activities begin at 6:00 pm. The movie will be Sonic the Hedgehog 2, rated PG and begins at dusk. Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission Meeting
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission will meet on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10am. This meeting will be held in person in room 503 on the 5th floor of City Hall, 333 S. Meridian, and virtually via the Zoom platform. More: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos. Written comments will...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
The Suburban Times
Hazardous Materials Response in Lakewood Industrial Park
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on August 17, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) was dispatched to a hazardous materials response at the 4800 block of 100th Street SW in the Lakewood Industrial Park. Crews arrived to find a 16-gallon drum that was venting with...
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood recognized by Governor for its climate change and planning policies
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood was recognized Tuesday as a leader in the state for its work on climate change and planning for population growth in the coming decades. The city was one of eight from across the state to receive a 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award. Lakewood was awarded...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
thejoltnews.com
Fire department chiefs speak out about why Tumwater and Olympia need a regional fire authority
Tumwater Fire Chief Brian Hurley said that creating a Regional Fire Department (RFA) is the best way to address challenges faced by Olympia and Tumwater fire departments. The RFA planning committee held a one-hour Town Hall online meeting last night, August 15, to discuss the potential RFA and its benefits to Tumwater and Olympia community members. Present in the meeting were 11 committee panelists and 22 community members.
q13fox.com
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
The Suburban Times
Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies
COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th. I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.
The Suburban Times
Olgy Diaz Sworn in to Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7
TACOMA, Wash. – Olgy Diaz has officially sworn in to the Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7, for a term to expire December 31, 2023. Council Member Diaz is the first Latina to serve on the City Council. “I am humbled, grateful and honored for this opportunity to serve,”...
The Suburban Times
DuPont August 12 Report to Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council August 12 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The final Habitat Challenge
The final Habitat Challenge
Habitat for Humanity announcement. The urban rappel on Friday, September 16 will be the last for Tacoma Habitat. If you’ve ever considered going over the edge of Hotel Murano, this is your final opportunity to take the Habitat Challenge!. The ropes are filling fast and we have room for...
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
The Suburban Times
The End May Be Near for Tacoma’s Tall Ship— SSS Odyssey
Submitted by Emily Molina. Tacoma, WA- Tacoma’s tall ship Odyssey may be at the end of an illustrious 84-year history after fundraising initiatives this past year have left the outfit shorthanded. The 90-foot historic Sparkman & Stephens wooden sailboat was built in 1938 in the Nevins Shipyard in New...
The Suburban Times
Alzheimer’s Conference returns live in person with support, resources
Pierce County announcement. One in three seniors will die from Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. With a disease that kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, it’s important to support families dealing with this heartbreaking condition. Individuals, family members, and caregivers grappling with Alzheimer’s...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Arts Live adds Live at 5! Salsa on the Square
Tacoma Arts Live announcement. Live at 5! Salsa on the Square will take place on Friday, August 26 (5-7 pm) at Theater Square on Broadway. This event is one of many this summer, fall, and beyond. Other events include:. The Infinite (An Out of this World Immersive Experience) running through...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System’s2021 Annual Report to the Community
Pierce County Library System announcement. Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities. In 2021, the Pierce County Library re-opened all 19 libraries....
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
