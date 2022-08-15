Marlboro collision kills Piscataway motorcyclist, sends passenger to hospital

MARLBORO - A Piscataway man died in a collision Saturday involving his motorcycle and two sport utility vehicles, a crash that also left his passenger with serious injuries.

Marlboro police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office went to the scene of the collision at Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive shortly before 3 p.m.

The accident involved a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old Long Branch woman, a GMC Acadia driven by a Hillsborough man, 52, and a Harley-Davidson driven by a 40-year-old man with a 32-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Piscataway, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Monday.

The Piscataway man died at the scene, Linskey said. His passenger was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

The drivers of the SUVs were not seriously injured and stayed at the scene, she said.

No additional details, including the victim's name, were released. Marlboro and the prosecutor's office are continuing the investigation.

Linskey is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it to call Detective Nicolas Logothetis of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime, local issues and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.