Mississippi State basketball coaches Chris Jans, Sam Purcell embracing program rebrands

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Chris Jans' first summer in Starkville has been filled with humidity he's still adjusting to and construction sounds he admits have him jumping in his chair.

The Mississippi State men's basketball coach is a few months from his first season in Starkville, and what he's hoping to build inside Humphrey Coliseum is met by renovations being done to the arena — reminding him of the long-term goal MSU athletic director John Cohen hopes to fulfill.

"I've got a bird's eye view of the work that's being done," Jans said Monday. "They are working. They are getting stuff done. It's non-stop, and they're not messing around."

The construction distracts Jans at times, but that's not necessarily negative. For Jans and first-year women's basketball coach Sam Purcell , those distractions can serve as a reminder of the investment Cohen is making in them.

The men's program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019, and the women's team — from its glory of a Final Four runs less than five years ago — has fallen to a program under its fourth coach in two years.

That doesn't match the image Cohen has for MSU basketball. Renovations fulfill part of the image, but success is the only thing that can complete it.

Both coaches have had that in their previous stops, and they expect it to carry to Starkville — even as Purcell begins his first stint as the head man.

"The opportunity I had in the best passenger seat (under Jeff Walz at Louisville) made this for an easy transition," Purcell said.

Purcell thanked the transfer portal for his success in taking a team with seven active players at the end of the seasons to one with a full 15-scholarship roster. He returns key pieces such as guards Anastasia Hayes and JerKaila Jordan along with forwards Denae Carter and Jessika Carter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze2Oq_0hI9kIwG00

For Jans, 12 of 13 scholarships have been allotted since he joined MSU off an NCAA Tournament appearance with New Mexico State.

He said he hopes to find another player before the season, but he won't award the scholarship just to fill it. Saving it for the winter and finding a player who can come in next season remains an option.

He also returned key players such as guard Shakeel Moore and forwards D.J. Jeffries and Tolu Smith , but MSU missed on notable portal prospects such as guard Isiaih Mosley and lost Iverson Molinar to the NBA.

Jans will be able to gauge his team's success early as MSU is close to rounding out its nonconference schedule — one already featuring four neutral-court games, a game at Minnesota and a home game against TCU.

The results are difficult to predict, but in explaining his eagerness for a tough slate prior to SEC play, Jans used terminology lining up with Cohen's goals.

"We've got to always be thinking about at-large possibilities and putting our team in the best position where you have opportunities to beat people with higher NET (rankings) teams, quadrants, etc." Jans said.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball coaches Chris Jans, Sam Purcell embracing program rebrands

