An unexpected Garth Brooks collaboration

You probably know that Garth Brooks is set to build his own bar and entertainment venue on Lower Broadway.

Now, music writer Matthew Leimkuehler reports that Garth is offering to pay for a Metro Police substation right next to his Garth bar. (Maybe hiring some security guards would be cheaper, but hey, none of my business, amiright?)

Mayor John Cooper is all in. Next, we'll see if the Metro Council is as well.

