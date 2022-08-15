ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 1 high school football schedule, 2022

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The summer camps and scrimmages are over and high school football returns this week to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Looking for a good matchup on a Friday night? Here is the opening week schedule for Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

All contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted .

Ohio

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • Wayne at Fairfield
  • Walnut Hills at Withrow
  • Taft at Roger Bacon

Friday, Aug. 19

  • Moeller at Massillon
  • St. Xavier at Lakota West
  • Elder at Covington Catholic
  • La Salle at Colerain
  • Princeton at Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As1Gr_0hI9k08R00

  • Sycamore at Kings
  • Centerville at Lakota East
  • Mason at Gahanna Lincoln
  • Middletown at Loveland
  • Turpin at Oak Hills
  • Hamilton at West Clermont
  • Hillcrest at Finneytown
  • Reading at Lockland
  • Indian Hill at McNicholas
  • Madeira at Norwood
  • Mariemont at Oakwood
  • Greenon at Taylor
  • Harrison at Wyoming
  • Springboro at Lebanon
  • Edgewood at Milford
  • Little Miami at Mount Healthy
  • Trotwood Madison at Winton Woods
  • New Richmond at Northwest
  • Wilmington at Ross
  • Monroe at Talawanda
  • Fenwick at Franklin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgP9I_0hI9k08R00

  • Badin at Villa Angela-St. Joseph
  • Cincinnati College Prep at Bethel-Tate
  • Dayton Christian at East Clinton
  • Gamble Montessori at New Miami
  • St. Bernard-Elmwood Place at Shroder
  • Hughes at Summit Country Day
  • Portsmouth Notre Dame at CHCA
  • Clark Montessori at Clermont Northeastern
  • Cincinnati Country Day at Manchester
  • Paint Valley at Blanchester
  • Clinton Massie at Waynesville
  • Hillsboro at Western Brown
  • Batavia at Williamsburg

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • Purcell Marian at Deer Park
  • Western Hills at Meadowdale (1 p.m.)
  • Stebbins at Aiken (4:30 p.m.)

Kentucky

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • Newport at Mason County (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 19

  • Conner vs Henry Clay (6 p.m.)
  • Campbell County vs Newport Central Catholic
  • Holy Cross at Bellevue
  • George Rogers Clark at Cooper (7:30 p.m.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPf8S_0hI9k08R00

  • Lloyd Memorial at Dixie Heights
  • Ludlow at Gallatin County (7:30 p.m.)
  • Grant County at Holmes
  • Ryle at Lexington Catholic (7:30 p.m.)
  • Simon Kenton at Oldham County (7:30 p.m.)
  • Scott at Walton-Verona (7:30 p.m.)
  • Bishop Brossart at Dayton
  • Boone County at Russell (8 p.m.)

Saturday , Aug. 20

  • Highlands vs South South Warren @ Western Kentucky University (5 p.m.)
  • Beechwood at Fairdale
  • Pendleton County at Pike County Central (7:30 p.m.)

Indiana

Friday , Aug. 18

  • Lawrenceburg at East Central (7:30 p.m.)
  • Jennings County at South Dearborn

