Memphis, TN

Topgolf Memphis has target opening date

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Topgolf Memphis is scheduled to open near Germantown Road and Winchester Road in November of 2023, according to multiple sources.

Topgolf’s national contracting partner, ARCO/Murray Construction Co., is expected to break ground in early September. Franklin Land Associates, based in Brentwood outside of Nashville, is also part of the deal to bring the golf and entertainment venue to Shelby County.

Immediate efforts to reach Topgolf regarding the construction and opening schedule were unsuccessful.

The site just south of the Germantown city limits is part of the Polo Grounds North development, which Memphis City Council approved in 2000. The 149-acre project allows residential, commercial and hotel uses and stretches across Germantown Road. The existing Carmax on the west side of Germantown Road is part of the larger development plan. It is possible Callis-Cutoff Road — which borders the north side of the Topgolf site — may no longer connect to Germantown Road.

Construction permits were filed for the site in June.

The three-story structure will include 72 hitting bays, which can host six to eight guests. A full-service kitchen is also part of the plan. Menus at other Tennessee locations include various appetizers, flatbreads, wings, tacos, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

For dessert, one can choose doughnut holes injected with jelly, a cookie cooked in skillet, a milkshake or sundae. Topgolf traditionally serves wine, beer and an assortment of cocktails.

In the restaurant area there are video walls often showing sports events. Rooftop and patio seating are included.

The plans are smaller than others slated to open next year. Locations in St. Louis and St. Petersburg, Florida will each have 102 hitting bays. Charleston, South Carolina’s site scheduled to open in mid-February will also have 72 hitting bays.

Todd Waldo, Topgolf’s director of real estate, previously said the Memphis location will have “family-friendly” design. Miniature-golf is also part of the layout. Chattanooga’s location has an 18-hole course. Meeting rooms and event spaces were also part of the pitch.

Waldo noted this is likely the only location headed to the Memphis-area, so the contemporary look of the building will be unique to help the company establish its brand identity in the area.

During Land Use Control Board earlier this year, Topgolf officials noted they wanted the site due to the proximity and accessibility of Tenn. 385. The Land Use Control Board approved a tall sign visible from the state highway.

The Memphis location is the fourth to open in Tennessee following locations in Nashville, Chattanooga and the Knoxville location, which opened last week.

actionnews5.com

Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Wine on the River Memphis 2022

Join us October 1st, 2022 from 5PM-9PM for the 7th Annual Wine on the River Memphis! Enjoy samples from over 200 different wine and spirits on hand for tasting. Live music, food available for purchase and great people watching along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. You won't want to miss this! For more information visit our website www.wineontherivermemphis.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
