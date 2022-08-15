ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Councilman proposes 'zero tolerance' policy for racial slurs after multiple cases

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson is working on a proposed "zero tolerance" policy for city employees, particularly police officers, who are caught using racial slurs while working.

Johnson said the city's administration and human resources department are working to develop a policy that would apply to prejudicial slurs regarding at least race and sexual orientation.

"The policy that is in place is weak," Johnson said.

The most recent officer disciplined for using a slur on the job received a seven-day unpaid suspension.

Cincinnati's police department has a discipline matrix. Different types of infractions are counted differently. Officers typically have to break a policy multiple times in order to lose their jobs.

The exact language of the policy has not been finalized, but Johnson said he hopes the full council can vote on the policy in September.

"If you don't use racial and homophobic slurs, you don't have a problem," Johnson said. "If you cannot do that, this is not the place for you to work."

Johnson announced he was working on the policy after two white, female officers were reported separately for using the slur.

Rose Valentino was caught on body camera using a slur while driving near Western Hills University High School in April. According to an internal investigation, Officer Rose Valentino said, "F***ing n*****s, I f***ing hate them!"

A disciplinary hearing for Valentino hasn't been finalized.

Officer Kelly Drach was reported for using the slur twice while working in the special investigations section both while on the phone with a fraudulent telemarketer who had called the department.

On Nov. 17, Drach reportedly said: "You're taking advantage of old people, you're criminals," Drach said, according to the report. "During the tirade Officer Drach loudly yelled, 'Sand n*****!"

She was suspended without pay for seven days, according to police records.

Last month, the federal trial involving two officers who used racial slurs and sued former Chief Eliot Isaac and the city of Cincinnati over their discipline ended with a hung jury. Those officers, one white and one Black, sued saying their punishments were not equal for the same offense.

In that case, the officers were suspended for 56 hours, but a labor arbitrator later overturned the suspension and the officers received written reprimands.

Johnson said nearly all police officers serve the citizens fairly and equitably, but the small number who use "the lowest form of language" make it more difficult for everyone.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he also believes the city should have a "zero tolerance policy" and that officers using these slurs should be fired.

When asked about possible legal challenges to the policy, especially from Cincinnati's police union, Johnson said he believes the policy protects city employees, police officers and the public. He said that in both recent cases, it was employees who reported the misbehavior, not citizens.

"Some things are worth fighting for," Johnson said. "We just have to make sure we are sending a clear message."

Jose Imanez
3d ago

As long as the zero tolerance rule is applied equally across the board…no race gets a pass on racial slurs.

