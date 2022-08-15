State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO