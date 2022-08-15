Read full article on original website
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans
State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
Grant Application Process Open at AthFest Educates
Athens nonprofit AthFest Educates is now accepting grant applications for the 2022-2023 period. The organization supports music and arts education. Michelle Davis is Chair of the Board for AthFest Educates. She says the funds are for community educators and teachers from nonprofits or public schools needing support for music and arts education for K-12 youth.
ACC Commissioners-elect Discuss Priorities, Concerns
The incoming commissioners are replacing three members who were drawn out of their districts during the redistricting process. They shared their priorities for their upcoming tenures. Dexter Fisher will represent District 5. John Culpepper will represent District 7, and Tiffany Taylor will preside in District 3. The three new members...
County lawmakers to decide next month on $133,000 homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote early next month on the creation of a strategic plan to deal with homelessness in the county and how to spend some $9 million in funding to address the problem. Creation of the plan by a Maryland-based consulting firm would come with a...
