Read full article on original website
Related
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: York Catholic Fighting Irish
Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) # Yds Lng # Yds Long Cmp Att Int Yds TD Passes Lng. Team Totals 389 234 86 56 978 72 5 119 7 979 11 61. Tackles Sacks Pass Defense Blocks Fumbles. Solo Ast Tot TFL...
easternpafootball.com
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 94: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia HS
944 rushing yards (11.4 YPC) Coaches Comments: “Wisloski is an outstanding athlete with exceptional speed. He is a big play threat whenever he touches the ball. Along with his running ability, he is an excellent receiver. He will also be a key player on defense in the secondary.”. Follow...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Scranton Prep Cavaliers (2)
League: Lackawanna Football Conference, Division 1. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) A 3-year starter, member of an offensive line that blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher and over 3,700 yards rushing as a team, All-State Selection OL. #31 TE Aidan Colleran. Receiving:. 7...
Double Duke: Johnson Scores Yet Again, Expands Bills' Massive Lead
Buffalo responded to a rare defensive lapse against Denver with Johnson's second touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former OLSH coach brings positivity, focus on fundamentals to Ellwood City
Looking to turn its program around after three consecutive winless seasons, it’s hard to imagine Ellwood City could have found a coach more suited for the job than Dan Bradley. In 2015, Bradley took over an Our Lady of the Sacred Heart program that was coming off an 0-9...
Comments / 0