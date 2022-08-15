ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Dallastown teachers call for fair contracts at board meeting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers with the Dallastown Area School District called for a fair and equitable contract in front of the board on Thursday, Aug. 18. “You can’t put these students first, if you put these teachers last,” one Dallastown teacher said. The teacher shortage,...
DALLASTOWN, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center

Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Central Pa.’s first pooled 401k plan launched

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Small businesses that don’t have many employees have struggled to offer retirement plans...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

