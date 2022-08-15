Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Dallastown teachers call for fair contracts at board meeting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers with the Dallastown Area School District called for a fair and equitable contract in front of the board on Thursday, Aug. 18. “You can’t put these students first, if you put these teachers last,” one Dallastown teacher said. The teacher shortage,...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
theburgnews.com
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
local21news.com
Staff shortage forces school to open with shortened days in Harrisburg
Dauphin County, PA — Due to staffing shortages in the Harrisburg School District, Rowland Academy will continue with a shortened school day for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The schedule will be the same as it was at the end of last year, with students dismissed at...
WGAL
Dallastown school board says it will meet with teachers after strike authorization vote
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The board president in the Dallastown Area School District in York County said the board would sit down with the teachers union after members authorized a strike. Dallastown Area Education Association President Ellen Connelly said the union's membership of more than 400 people overwhelmingly approved...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy shortening school day due to teacher shortage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Harrisburg says students at Rowland Academy will have a shortened school day to start the 2022-23 school year due to a teacher shortage. In a letter sent to parents, district superintendent Eric Turman says the district is facing a “significant teacher...
Teacher scarcity leads to shorter school days at Rowland Academy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The teacher shortage crisis has worsened enough that one Harrisburg school is simply going to have shorter days. The district held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 to share what all parents can expect. “We want to try and get the very best candidates it’s no secret that this […]
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
WGAL
Bethesda Mission celebrates grand opening of new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A grand opening was held for a new shelter in Harrisburg that helps women experiencing homelessness. It's been a community effort to make this new shelter happen, and Bethesda Mission said it wants to thank everyone for their donations and help. The old shelter on Forster...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Central Pa.’s first pooled 401k plan launched
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Small businesses that don’t have many employees have struggled to offer retirement plans...
abc27.com
Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
abc27.com
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
