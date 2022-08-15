Padres pregame: Machado named NL player of the week

Manny Machado is certainly enjoying some help in the lineup.

The Padres ’ 30-year-old third baseman hit .429/.448/.821 with two homers and 10 RBIs in six games last week, earning NL Player of the Week honors.

Machado has logged multiple hits and at least one RBI in his last five games, tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history behind Derek Bell’s six-game streak in 1994.

That run began with a walk-off home run on Aug. 9 to beat the Giants, but Machado been trending upward since Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury lengthened the lineup at the deadline; he’s hitting .383/.408/.723 over his last 11 games.

Machado will play third base and bat third on Monday to start a three-game series in hometown Miami, where he is a career .286/.326/.500 hitter in 10 games.

Monday’s first pitch is at 3:40 p.m.

The lineup has also been something of a constant since the trade deadline as Soto, Bell and Drury have started each game since arriving.

Soto has settled in as the everyday two-hole hitter, penning a .307/.494/.516 batting line during a 19-game on-base streak.

Bell is the cleanup hitter and is playing first base, leaving Drury, the new five-hole hitter, to serve as the designated hitter Monday.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar is leading off, while second baseman Jake Cronenworth is in the six-hole.

Trent Grisham will bat seventh and play center field against the Marlins’ right-handed starter and will be followed in the order by shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and Austin Nola, who is back behind the plate to catch Joe Musgrove as he has done all season.

The Padres are hitting .289/.366/.482 in six games (4-2) since they were swept in Los Angeles, pulling back into possession of the NL’s No. 5 seed:

Braves | 70-46 | +6

Padres | 65-52 | +0.5

Phillies | 63-51 | --

Brewers | 61-52 | -1.5

Here is Miami's lineup:

Monday's pitching matchup

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (8-5, 2.91 ERA)

He busted out of a four-start slump (7.29 ERA) with seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Giants on Aug. 9. Musgrove allowed two runs in seven innings earlier this year against the Marlins and is 3-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four career starts against Miami.

Here is how Musgrove has fared against current Marlins:

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara (10-5, 2.01 ERA)

The two-time All-Star leads the majors with 166 innings and three complete games and leads the NL in ERA and ERA-plus (202). The Padres beat Alcántara in May with three runs — two earned — in 4 2/3 innings at Petco Park. He has a 1.54 ERA in 11 2/3 career innings against the Padres.

Here is how Alcántara has fared against current Padres:

