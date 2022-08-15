Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
SFGate
Jets' Brown aims to prove he's still a top-notch left tackle
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job prospects two weeks ago, visiting the New York Jets to see if they might be a good fit. A few days later, right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury — and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets.
NFL・
SFGate
Panthers' Bozeman carted off from practice with leg injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman left Tuesday’s joint practice session with the New England Patriots on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. Bozeman got tangled up during an 11-on-11 period and was attended to by trainers for several minutes. He was able...
NFL・
Watson and the NFL Settled on a Suspension, But a Stench Lingers
The NFL got the longer suspension it wanted. Watson will benefit contractually from keeping the suspension under one season. And no one seems to feel good about it.
