ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California public schools to start offering free meals to all students

By Megan Camponovo
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrDvc_0hI9gnXB00

(KTXL) —All public schools in California will begin offering free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year. Although some school districts already do so, funding from the state budget will allow schools statewide to do the same.

According to the California Department of Education, California will be the first state to implement the Universal Meals Program, which seeks to expand on the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Worried about back-to-school inflation? Latest price data on backpacks, laptops and kids’ clothes offers some relief for parents

The Universal Meals Program will provide a “nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch” for all students, regardless of their eligibility for free or reduced-price meals.

In the past, students qualified for free meals from their schools according to certain criteria, such as their parent’s income taxes, the ZIP code where the family resided and the level of poverty in the school’s surrounding area.

In 2021, the state legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom approved one-time funds for public schools to expand their nutrition services and kitchen capacities to prepare for the introduction of the Universal Meals Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

‘Free’ Medicare genetic testing scam could cost victims thousands

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”. According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Midstate firefighters to assist with western wildfires

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildfires in the Western part of the country continue to take a major toll. A team of 20 Midstate firefighters will fly to Montana early Wednesday morning to replace the current team from Pennsylvania that’s already there. Firefighters say this is a big job. “We can end up in Idaho, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
abc27 News

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Legislature#Public Schools#School Breakfast Program#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy