Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at an Arizona rally Sunday, telling the people that this is the battleground state that can determine the future of America. “You live in the state that is now the battleground, 50-50; hundreds of millions of Democrat dollars are coming into this state because as Arizona goes, America goes,” Kirk said. “You live in the place where everything you do matters. You live in the state where – if America is going to survive as a constitutional republic – separation of powers, independent judiciary, respect for the unborn, protection of our children; ” it’s all going to happen here.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO