ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Gonzales police seek info, ID of armed robbery suspect

Authorities describe the car used to drive away as a white colored Honda Accord. Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Getting your questions answered about back-to-school health. Updated: 12 hours ago. 1.3% of Louisiana children 5 and under have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officers#Line Of Duty#Fourth Grade#Being There#Baton Rouge Police#Ascension Parish Schools#Falyn
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and killed Trey Allen, 21, outside Raxx Bar in West Baton Rouge Parish. The shooting happened after an altercation broke out in the parking lot.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy