NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO