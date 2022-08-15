ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18

Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
PORT GIBSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set. Kyrah Danyel Allen, 21, 311 Weaver Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Heather Amanda Miller, 36, No address given, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value...
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

Man arrested after police chase ends in a crash

TERRY, Miss. — A police chase that crossed three counties ended overnight in a crash in Hinds County. One person was arrested. The chase started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven after a traffic stop, according to Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy. He said two men, one of them 18 years old, were asked to get out of the vehicle. They refused and took off.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Grand jury next step in shooting involving Mississippi FedEx driver

Taking evidence to a grand jury remains the next step in a case that started in January with shots fired at a FedEx driver. “There are a couple of things that the Brookhaven Police Department is still trying to obtain. Once they have that and turn over the completed file to us, it will go to the next available grand jury,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates said Monday.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez, MS
Mississippi Accidents
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

William Kingsley Warfield

NATCHEZ– Funeral services for William Kingsley Warfield, 81, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at a later date at the Chapel...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
WOODVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vidalia hosts first hearing on spending hydroelectric revenue

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia officials hosted the first of two public meetings on Monday to discuss the use of hydroelectric royalties from the Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station, from which the town buys its power. The second public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22,...
VIDALIA, LA
kalb.com

Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
DEVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Heirship of Saphronia Ross et al. Heirship of Verdie Johnson Sr. et al. Heirship of Marilyn Ross Bates et al. Shakerria McGee v. Henry Johnson. Estate of Augusta McNeil Lathom. Divorces:. Charlene Carroll Green and Donald W. Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Marriage license applications:. Michael David Sullivan, 71, Dauphin...
listenupyall.com

Concordia Waterworks BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

James Edward Floyd III

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Edward Floyd III, 52, of Lake Charles, LA, will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchez Democrat

POSTPONED: Viking arrival to Natchez delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Nancy McCrary Passbach

Services for Nancy McCrary Passbach, 76, of Natchez who died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Robert Savant officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required at the service due to COVID. Burial will follow under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning

NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, is due to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m. The launch of the Viking Mississippi is the first time Viking has offered a cruise ship in North America and the first on the Mississippi River, according to a press release issued jointly by Visit Natchez and the City of Natchez this afternoon.
Natchez Democrat

Thompson directs $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation

NATCHEZ — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has directed $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program awarded in total $4,950,623 to Mississippi. The state received $247,531 for management and administration. The second congressional district, which...
NATCHEZ, MS

