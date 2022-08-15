Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18
Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set. Kyrah Danyel Allen, 21, 311 Weaver Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Heather Amanda Miller, 36, No address given, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value...
WAPT
Man arrested after police chase ends in a crash
TERRY, Miss. — A police chase that crossed three counties ended overnight in a crash in Hinds County. One person was arrested. The chase started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven after a traffic stop, according to Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy. He said two men, one of them 18 years old, were asked to get out of the vehicle. They refused and took off.
Grand jury next step in shooting involving Mississippi FedEx driver
Taking evidence to a grand jury remains the next step in a case that started in January with shots fired at a FedEx driver. “There are a couple of things that the Brookhaven Police Department is still trying to obtain. Once they have that and turn over the completed file to us, it will go to the next available grand jury,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates said Monday.
fox40jackson.com
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, AR-style rifles, handguns and ammo
Multiple firearms, illegal drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated during a weekend traffic stop by the Brookhaven Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Friday around 9:33 p.m., an SCU officer made a traffic stop in the Rogers Circle area on a gray Toyota Camry with Copiah County plates. The officer smelled...
Natchez Democrat
William Kingsley Warfield
NATCHEZ– Funeral services for William Kingsley Warfield, 81, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at a later date at the Chapel...
Man dies after being shot in Woodville
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
Elementary school student arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
Police arrested an unnamed juvenile from a Louisiana elementary school for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The Vidalia, Louisiana, police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who said her child was...
Natchez Democrat
Vidalia hosts first hearing on spending hydroelectric revenue
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia officials hosted the first of two public meetings on Monday to discuss the use of hydroelectric royalties from the Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station, from which the town buys its power. The second public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22,...
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Natchez Democrat
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Heirship of Saphronia Ross et al. Heirship of Verdie Johnson Sr. et al. Heirship of Marilyn Ross Bates et al. Shakerria McGee v. Henry Johnson. Estate of Augusta McNeil Lathom. Divorces:. Charlene Carroll Green and Donald W. Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Marriage license applications:. Michael David Sullivan, 71, Dauphin...
listenupyall.com
Concordia Waterworks BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain...
Natchez Democrat
James Edward Floyd III
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Edward Floyd III, 52, of Lake Charles, LA, will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Natchez Democrat
‘Making the wheels turn;’ Local leaders showcase projects and priorities to D.C. staffers
NATCHEZ — Adams County’s voices in Washington, D.C., and staffers from Gov. Tate Reeve’s office had an opportunity to tour several key locations throughout Natchez and Adams County on Wednesday and Thursday. Local and state leaders including Natchez Aldermen, Adams County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Archives...
Natchez Democrat
POSTPONED: Viking arrival to Natchez delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”
Natchez Democrat
Nancy McCrary Passbach
Services for Nancy McCrary Passbach, 76, of Natchez who died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Robert Savant officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required at the service due to COVID. Burial will follow under...
wtva.com
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County
On Tuesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting. Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft. The driver met deputies and...
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, is due to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m. The launch of the Viking Mississippi is the first time Viking has offered a cruise ship in North America and the first on the Mississippi River, according to a press release issued jointly by Visit Natchez and the City of Natchez this afternoon.
Natchez Democrat
Thompson directs $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation
NATCHEZ — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has directed $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program awarded in total $4,950,623 to Mississippi. The state received $247,531 for management and administration. The second congressional district, which...
