I have been using my iPhone 6s for many years now. I have recently changed my battery again so as you imagine I have it for some time now. In the least year or two I have noticed that since I was updating iOS regularly the cache on my phone fills out in a matter of days (and Im talking about this grey “unspecified” area)! It causes my phone to be virtually unusable because I have no working space. My phone is only 16Gb and even though I dont require many apps, those few still become unusable after about 3 weeks and I have to factory reset and restore my phone from backup. This so far has been the only way to deal with this problem.

