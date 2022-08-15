Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn
Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant. The end of an era. In a May 10, 2022 press release, without using the word discontinued,...
Apple Insider
Seven years later, Apple was right to kill off the 3.5mm headphone jack
Since the iPhone 7, Apple has been slowly removing the headphone jack from its main consumer products. Although initially criticized, a number of other companies have since followed suit. There are still a few products in the lineup that retain a headphone jack, but recent rumors suggest that the number...
Apple Insider
New ios mismanagement of cache on iPhone 6s
I have been using my iPhone 6s for many years now. I have recently changed my battery again so as you imagine I have it for some time now. In the least year or two I have noticed that since I was updating iOS regularly the cache on my phone fills out in a matter of days (and Im talking about this grey “unspecified” area)! It causes my phone to be virtually unusable because I have no working space. My phone is only 16Gb and even though I dont require many apps, those few still become unusable after about 3 weeks and I have to factory reset and restore my phone from backup. This so far has been the only way to deal with this problem.
Apple Insider
Why Genius Bar appointments always seem to start late
In a long and detailed thread, an ex-Apple retail employee who helped launch Apple's in-store Concierge system details exactly why and how appointments made for support at in-store Genius Bars never seem to start on time. In a very long Twitter thread, user "Dr. Bread Pitt" details the Concierge system,...
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo thinks he knows why the iPhone 14 may launch early
Responding to earlier reports, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in on why he thinks that the iPhone 14 will launch earlier in the year than the iPhone 13 did, based on clues from Apple's last earnings call. As Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 14 presentation on September...
Apple Insider
Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27
Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27. The 2022 National Parks challenge will ask users to complete a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least a mile on Saturday, Aug. 27. "Let's celebrate the beauty of national...
Apple Insider
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September
In July, Apple gave up its four-year fight against Chicago's so-called "Netflix Tax." The tax requires the tech giant to pay a 9% tax on streaming service income earned from Chicago subscribers. According to Bloomberg Law, Apple has agreed to collect the tax, starting September 15, from customers in Chicago....
Apple Insider
GarageBand adds new Katy Perry, Seventeen 'Remix Sessions'
Apple's music app GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS has gained new DJ sessions based around Katy Perry and K-Pop group Seventeen. Apple has previously updated GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS to include "sound packs" from the likes of Lady Gaga. Now two free downloads for the app have been released to provide users with the ability to learn how to mix two songs.
Apple Insider
All iOS VPNs are worthless and Apple knows it, claims researcher
The vulnerability was first discovered by VPN firm ProtonVPN in March 2020. At the time, the company said that when a VPN is switched on, the OS should terminate all internet connections and automatically re-establish them via the VPN to prevent unencrypted data leakage. In iOS 13.3.1 and later versions,...
Apple Insider
Australia's national swim team relies on iPad, Apple Watch for training
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Coaches and swimmers in Australia's The Dolphins national swim team are usingApple Watch, iPad, and custom apps to track health and performance.
Apple Insider
Comparison: 2022 MacBook Air versus Dell XPS 13 Plus
The M2 MacBook Air, packing Apple's latest Apple Silicon chip and overhauled with various new features, is arguably one of the best value notebooks you can buy. Combining a slim profile with performance, it is an attractive combination. Naturally, this is territory that many notebook producers also try to occupy...
Apple Insider
The ultimate guide on how to customize your iPhone running iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iOS 16 will make theiPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.
Apple Insider
Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Some of Apple'siCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them. According...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $569 M1 Mac mini deal is back
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Bonus savings at checkout drive the price of the M1Mac mini down to $569.99 at Amazon. M1 Mac mini...
Apple Insider
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed. As devices grow in size and performance, the power requirements...
