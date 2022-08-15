Read full article on original website
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Virginia W. Sammons, Del Tech retiree
Virginia W. Sammons, 93, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to the late Harper T. and Clara B. Wolfe. Virginia was a longtime resident of Georgetown. She moved to Delaware from Linwood, Pa. She worked...
Herman Thomas Rogers, Shell Oil retiree
Herman Thomas Rogers, 78, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He graduated from Millsboro High School with the Class of 1961, and then from Goldey-Beacom College. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 42 years of service which allowed him to live in multiple parts of the country. Following his retirement from Shell, he moved back to Millsboro and went to work at Eagle Transport as operations manager. He liked to travel, enjoyed all sports and was an avid reader.
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Real Estate Agents Unite to Send Kids Back to School
Rehoboth Beach, DE – Agents from Coldwell Banker Premier banded together to donate 264 fully-stocked book bags for children in need. The fundraiser was proposed by Shenandoah County, VA, agent, Brooke Hulver and was advanced by the company’s Philanthropy Committee Chair, Kimberly Teska from the Shepherdstown, WV, office.
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
Cape Artists paintings feature local scenes and more
The weather is perfect to check out downtown Lewes and visit the Cape Artists’ Gallery. Visitors will find a variety of paintings depicting local scenes by local artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call...
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Anita S. Marci, devout Catholic
Anita S. Marci, 89, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The consummate wife, mother, and friend passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by her family following complications related to lymphoma. She was a fighter until the end. Born Aug. 21, 1932, in Carbondale, Pa., she was a...
Rehoboth’s Gallo Realty sold to Virginia-based real estate firm
After 43 years of business, Rehoboth Beach’s Gallo Realty has been sold to a real estate company based out of Alexandria, Va. According to an Aug. 9 press release, starting Sept. 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate its five offices in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
OPEN HOUSE~SAT~AUG 20~11AM-1PM~PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
Cape Henlopen Senior Center forming woodworkers group
At the request of some current members, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center is forming a new group specifically for woodworkers, which will be open to anyone who makes things with wood. The group will meet for two hours each week in an open setting to discuss what they are making,...
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Leave the Confederate tribute alone
After reading the three letters criticizing the Georgetown Historical Society board of directors' Aug. 9 letter defending their Confederate memorial, I am amazed at the writers’ historical amnesia. If the Confederate flag is considered anathema to them because of slavery, how do these experts reconcile the fact that slavery...
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Heidi Lowe shows to debut new jewelry collection Sept. 10, 17
With two upcoming trunk shows, Heidi Lowe will debut a new jewelry collection called Liana which has been a year in the making. The collection comprises everything from simple hoops to chunky chains. All pieces are made from recycled 14-karat gold, and some designs are accented with sapphires or diamonds.
