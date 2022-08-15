Read full article on original website
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Archbold Girls Golf (Photo Album)
Montpelier traveled to Ironwood Golf Course on August 18th to take on Archbold. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events
Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
Paulding, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delta High School football team will have a game with Paulding High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson. (PH...
thevillagereporter.com
New Staff Member At Four County Career Center
Four County Career Center is welcoming one new staff member for the 2022-2023 school year. Haley Damman is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. Haley has worked in various interior design positions and has been in...
thevillagereporter.com
James Pursel (1952-2022)
James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
thevillagereporter.com
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village To Begin Fall Newsletter
CONCERNS … Metamora Village Council hears the concerns of two community members at their August 15th meeting. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Metamora Village Council began their regular meeting on Monday, August 15th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with a ro... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
utrockets.com
Former Rocket John Muenzer Makes Open-Water Swimming History
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. – University of Toledo men's swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, Cali. in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his 38-year journey in completing The Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
Lima News
Allen County Fair hosts Gospel Tent
LIMA — The Allen County Fair is hosting the annual Gospel Tent with worship every night throughout the fair starting at 7:00 p.m. This annual event gives way to worship while enjoying local fair activities. The Gospel Tent will be hosting various groups such as The Perrys, Bobby Bowen Family, The Nelons, The Sound, a family movie night with the Lotz Sisters, Glory Way, Ryan Stevenson, I Am They, and Worship Anyway.
Lima News
Lima Senior looks to turn things around
Alphonso Townsend is optimistic this is the year Spartan football reverses the trend. In his third season at the helm as head coach, Townsend said he feels all the signs point to the Spartans producing more wins and reversing the losing trend. The Spartans have not posted a winning season...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
swantonenterprise.com
More from the Corn Festival
The Swanton Lions Club float. Steerlena in the Corn Festival parade. Bubba’s Heavy Duty Towing brought several vehicles to the parade. Tri-County Block and Brick’s mini truck rides in the parade. The Wauseon High School band marches in the Corn Festival parade Saturday. Swanton Recreation baseball players toss...
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Park Surveys
COUNCIL ... The Delta Council listens as Village Administrator Brad Peebles explains the results of park surveys that were sent out to village residents. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, August 15th. The meeti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
sent-trib.com
Air conditioning at BG schools temporarily iced due to supply chain issues
Air conditioning will not be available at the start of the school year in three Bowling Green schools, due to supply chain issues. In a Tuesday email to the community, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said that critical parts needed for the project at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and the high school are not available.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Police Department Receives $3,361 Donation
DONATION … Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey accepted a $3,361 donation from the Bryan Police Reserves for the Bryan Police K-9 Fund. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of August 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a call t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
