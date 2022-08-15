Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas, still higher than in 2021

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- With summer coming to a close, hopefully that means the same for high gas prices.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Kansas currently sits at $3.53/g. The prices are on average $0.90 lower than last month, and still 60 cents higher than this time last year.

Local oil distributors say sourcing is the major issue.

“We’ve had a problem getting diesel fuel, the Topeka terminal has been out a lot recently, so we have had to go to Kansas City or Salina to get it,” said Capital City Oil spokesman Marvin Spees. “The most important thing for our customers is to make sure they keep their operation going.”

There is no way to accurately predict future gas prices according to Spees, but his number one goal is to make sure consumers have the products they need.

