Gunnison, UT

utahrealtygroup.com

227 E 820 S, Santaquin, UT 84655

New craftsman style Home! Established neighboorhood, with many upgrades such as: Quartz counters throughought, LVP throughout main floor, tile shower, freestanding tub, white cabinets, 3rd car garage and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to own this new home on 1/3 acre! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
SANTAQUIN, UT

