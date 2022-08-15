Read full article on original website
Related
San Pete Messenger
Mt. Pleasant City now dealing with two high profile terminations; both are appealing
MT. PLEASANT—A second high-profile firing by Mt. Pleasant city officials is roiling city government. Lynn Beesley, a city council member also works for the Mt. Pleasant Public Works Department, has been terminated and is appealing that action. His appeal hearing was scheduled to be open and be part of...
utahrealtygroup.com
227 E 820 S, Santaquin, UT 84655
New craftsman style Home! Established neighboorhood, with many upgrades such as: Quartz counters throughought, LVP throughout main floor, tile shower, freestanding tub, white cabinets, 3rd car garage and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to own this new home on 1/3 acre! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
Comments / 0