ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Preps Plus: 2022-'23 Wisconsin high school sports schedules, scores and stats

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Wisconsin high school sports scores, schedules and other statistics collected in partnership with wissports.net.

FALL SPORTS

High school football

High school boys soccer

High school boys volleyball

High school girls volleyball

WINTER SPORTS

High school boys basketball

  • Scores and schedule (2021-'22 season)

High school girls basketball

SPRING SPORTS

High school boys baseball

  • Scores/schedules (2022 season)

High school girls soccer

  • Scores/schedules (2022 season)

High school girls softball

  • Scores/schedules (2022 season)

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy