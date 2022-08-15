Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved.

According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour southbound on US 41.

A Shelburn police officer attempted to stop the all-black, mid-2000s Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows as it neared town, however, the vehicle refused to stop, and led the officer on a pursuit into Sullivan.

At that point, the vehicle reportedly cut through the median to head back north on US 41 into Vigo County. The chase turned onto SR 641 and reached speeds of 110-120 miles per hour. Gilbert said the vehicle then got off of 641 and turned onto McDaniel Road before looping back onto 641, and driving north in the southbound lane.

The chase continued onto SR 46 where the vehicle continued in the wrong lane as it drove northbound. The Impala then turned onto Margaret Avenue and at this point, the Shelburn Police Department halted the pursuit.

Chief Deputy Gilbert said that Vigo County deputies then picked up the pursuit at 25th and Poplar and chased the vehicle “up into the avenues” but at 25th Street and 3rd avenue, the vehicle reportedly got away.

Gilbert says the Impala had temporary tags, and that due to the condition of the tag and speed of the chase no license information was ever gathered. Shelburn Police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, and Terre Haute Police reportedly assisted in the pursuit.

Gilbert said as of now there are officers on the lookout in the area for the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the chase is asked to call Shelburn police at (812) 268-4308.

