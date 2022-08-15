ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
cbs12.com

2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction announced; four from south Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction have been announced and four are from our area. Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Member. Naelys Luna, FAU Founding Dean and Professor. Susy Dias Piesco, Greenacres City Councilwoman. Patricia Trejo, Palm Beach County School Administrator...
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cbs12.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
