cbs12.com
Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
Lockdown at Florida elementary school cause parents to panic
Police in Palm Beach County, Florida responded to the school on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
cw34.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
DeSantis' teacher recruitment plan sparks concerns among educators
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to get first responders in the classroom. But his efforts are coming with controversy.
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
cbs12.com
2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction announced; four from south Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction have been announced and four are from our area. Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Member. Naelys Luna, FAU Founding Dean and Professor. Susy Dias Piesco, Greenacres City Councilwoman. Patricia Trejo, Palm Beach County School Administrator...
cbs12.com
Police: 'Emotionally disturbed' man tackled after bringing grenade inside bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Wilton Manors was tackled to the ground after police say he brought a grenade into a bar on Tuesday night. The Wilton Manors Police Department says the incident took place at the Corner Pub off N Andrews Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
New lockbox program aims to improve fire-rescue response time for seniors
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responds to more calls about senior falls than any other type. But a new program is making it easier for firefighters to help.
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area.
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It’s no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore.
cbs12.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
cbs12.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
