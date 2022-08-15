Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC
With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
wfxb.com
Enter Today to Win a Hot Tub Tomorrow on Carolina A.M.
Greg and Audra shoot the breeze on Carolina A.M. about this and that. Also, Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn sends Greg and Audra a few bags of their hottest flavors. We are celebrating relaxation week at WFXB by partnering with local businesses to help you chill! Congrats to Patti Russell of Myrtle Beach on winning today’s relaxation package: 3 day 2 night vacation rental from North Beach Realty. Tomorrow’s GRAND prize is a hot tub with a starter kit from SCM Relaxation. To enter, click here.
Sharks bite 2 people on same day at Myrtle Beach
Sharks bit two people swimming at Myrtle Beach earlier this week, according to local law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrells Inlet salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102. Hair and Nails To Go decorated the salon with balloons, posters and signs to celebrate Evelyn Clare’s birthday. Clare has been a client for eight years. “I really didn’t know, they really caught me […]
visitmyrtlebeach.com
A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach
Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
Beach Bites: Grab a scoop at Sweet Girlz
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time to cool things off here with our next Beach Bites stop in Myrtle Beach. Sweet Girlz Creamery strives for consistency, serving locals and vacationers alike. Originally from eastern Pennsylvania, co-owner Kari Alvaro has also welcomed a familiar brand to her business. The business offers 20 Hershey flavors, including […]
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
wfxb.com
Stories of Carolina Kindness to Get Your Through the Week!
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Hospital. Leanne Dornseif that a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her.” Tim lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
myrtlebeachsc.com
75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach
One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
WMBF
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
Comments / 2