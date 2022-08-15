ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Raleigh

What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC

With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WILMINGTON, NC
wfxb.com

Enter Today to Win a Hot Tub Tomorrow on Carolina A.M.

Greg and Audra shoot the breeze on Carolina A.M. about this and that. Also, Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn sends Greg and Audra a few bags of their hottest flavors. We are celebrating relaxation week at WFXB by partnering with local businesses to help you chill! Congrats to Patti Russell of Myrtle Beach on winning today’s relaxation package: 3 day 2 night vacation rental from North Beach Realty. Tomorrow’s GRAND prize is a hot tub with a starter kit from SCM Relaxation. To enter, click here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabash, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach

Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Grab a scoop at Sweet Girlz

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time to cool things off here with our next Beach Bites stop in Myrtle Beach. Sweet Girlz Creamery strives for consistency, serving locals and vacationers alike. Originally from eastern Pennsylvania, co-owner Kari Alvaro has also welcomed a familiar brand to her business. The business offers 20 Hershey flavors, including […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Saut Ing#Food Drink#Toastedcalabash Com
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
HEMINGWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfxb.com

Stories of Carolina Kindness to Get Your Through the Week!

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Hospital. Leanne Dornseif that a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her.” Tim lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach

One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
KURE BEACH, NC
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy