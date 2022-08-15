ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford area gas prices drop for 9th straight week

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the ninth straight week, gas prices continue to fall, today averaging $4.05 a gallon.

Prices in Rockford have dropped .81 cents in the past month, with the cheapest gas available at $3.48. The cheapest reported in Illinois is $3.47.

The most expensive gas in Rockford is priced at $5.23.

The U.S. national average price for a gallon is $3.92.

WIFR

15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
