Rockford area gas prices drop for 9th straight week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the ninth straight week, gas prices continue to fall, today averaging $4.05 a gallon.
Prices in Rockford have dropped .81 cents in the past month, with the cheapest gas available at $3.48. The cheapest reported in Illinois is $3.47.
The most expensive gas in Rockford is priced at $5.23.
The U.S. national average price for a gallon is $3.92.
