ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Center Square

Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Motion To Quash#Superior Court#Politics Federal
NBC News

MTP NOW Aug. 17 – Rep. Cheney defeated in Wyo.; Giuliani testifies in Ga.; Rep. Tom Rice

Following Tuesday’s primaries in Wyoming and Alaska, Republican voters choose Trump-backed candidates resulting in the defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Alaskans await the ranked-choice voting results. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), who voted to impeach, says that Trump would lose a 2024 candidacy in a “landslide.” Rudy Giuliani left a Fulton County courthouse on Tuesday after spending more than six hours testifying before a Georgia grand jury. Florida OB-GYN Dr. Rachel Rapkin discusses the confusion surrounding healthcare procedures that teens can consent to after a Florida court denies a teen access to abortion.Aug. 17, 2022.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy