Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EGCC honors Hospitality Health Quick Home Care with ribbon cutting
Heidi Bishop noticed she was receiving many calls from Franklin, Emporia, and other areas of Southside Virginia. The calls came while she was working in an urgent care facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. The number of calls coming in from across the state border indicated an unfilled void of...
thenewsprogress.com
Supes approve loan proposal for Clarksville Elementary project
Mecklenburg’s Supervisors honored Mr. Howard E. Robinson, a former teacher at both the Thyne Institute and East End High School, for his 100th year of life. Robinson first graduated from the historic Thyne Institute located in Chase City as the valedictorian of his class. The Thyne Institute was the only education facility offered to black Americans at the time. After graduating, Robinson furthered his education at Virginia State College where he earned a full four-year scholarship.
rrspin.com
RRFD announces new hires, promotions during meeting
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department announced three new hires and three promotions during Tuesday’s city council meeting and presented their badges to the six firefighters. Chief Jason Patrick said Tyler Moseley, who has been with the department since July of last year has received his firefighter certification, emergency vehicle driver certification and traffic incident management certification.
WITN
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Possession of a controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
rrspin.com
Visitor spending in Halifax Co. sees 38.7 percent increase in '21
Domestic and international visitors to and within Halifax County spent $119.11 million in 2021, an increase of 38.7 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “(The year) 2021 was a record-breaking year...
rrspin.com
Search for new leader includes association help, community survey
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees has begun its search for the institution’s next president. The college said today the board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout North Carolina and the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewsprogress.com
Document disposal issues continue; Taylor calls for investigation against Moss
Town Councilperson Ben Taylor made the motion, at the Monday night Town Council meeting, that fellow Councilperson Shep Moss be required to turn over all documents, photos, etc. related to the document disposal issue under the Freedom of Information Act. A second came from Joseph Taylor. With little discussion the Council voted in favor of the motion with Honeycutt, Graham, and Moss voting no.
rrspin.com
Garysburg woman arrested, charged after speeding stop
A Garysburg woman was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after a Weldon police officer stopped her for speeding. Weldon Chief Christopher Davis said the arrest of Alexis Rebecca Barnes, 25, occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Chestnut streets. Corporal S. McKimmey stopped the vehicle and...
WITN
One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
rrspin.com
Fire, police, library receive funds from ECU Health, ARPA
Roanoke Rapids City Council Tuesday accepted three grants — two from ECU Health for the police and fire departments and one an additional allotment from the state from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the library. The $10,000 each to fire and police departments will be used to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
WITN
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
rrspin.com
Two wanted for Conway area B&Es in custody
Two Bertie County men wanted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in breaking and entering cases in the Conway area are in custody. Captain Patrick Jacobs said Jailk Lassiter of Windsor was arrested by the Ahoskie Police Department on August 13 on related breaking and entering charges. According to...
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
Jacob Fracker, ex-Rocky Mount cop, sentenced to probation after Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (WFXR/AP) — During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, a former Rocky Mount police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot avoided prison time for his role in it. Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of conspiring with Thomas […]
warrenrecord.com
The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community
The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
WITN
Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.
Comments / 0