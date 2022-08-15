ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Attorney wants Wake DA off the ballot, seeks injunction against NC Board of Elections

By Virginia Bridges
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

An attorney who lives in Wake County is taking his quest to keep District Attorney Lorrin Freeman off the November ballot to federal court.

David Blackwelder filed a federal complaint Friday asking a federal judge to rule that placing Freeman on the November ballot contradicts state law. The lawsuit asks the judge to order the N.C. State Board of Elections to replace Freeman’s name on the ballot with that of her Democratic primary challenger, Damon Chetson.

Freeman won nearly 59% of the vote in the May 17 Democratic primary. She is set to face Republican Jeff Dobson in the Nov. 8 general election.

The lawsuit contends the State Board of Elections is violating state law and treating Democratic candidates more favorably than other candidates.

The lawsuit follows Blackwelder filing a protest with the Wake County Board of Elections last month over concerns Freeman didn’t sign her notice of candidacy form when it was submitted in December.

Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims said the protest was past the deadline set by state law, so he forwarded it to the State Board of Elections, which also declined to consider the protest.

State law lets the state board consider protests that missed the June 1, 2022, deadline. However, the authorization ended when the certification of nomination was issued June 9 by the State Board of Elections, wrote Paul Cox, associate general counsel, in a letter to Blackwelder.

“Accordingly, the State Board and county board are not authorized to hear your protest under the law,” Cox wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiIft_0hI9c5pk00
An election protest turned federal lawsuit contends a clerical error should keep Wake DA Lorrin Freeman off the November ballot.

In an interview last month, Freeman said she filed to run for re-election in December 2021.

After taking multiple steps, including filing the paperwork and paying filing fees, Freeman said state elections officials indicated she had “duly filed,” well before the March 4 deadline

In April, a state elections official notified Freeman about the missing signature and Freeman executed an affidavit and corrected the error at the official’s request, Freeman said.

Freeman said she isn’t concerned about being kept of the ballot.

“I of course regret that the form was incomplete,” Freeman wrote in an email. “The filing process is a multi step process with multiple checks and balances to ensure compliance that culminates in the Board confirming a candidate’s filing status. Board of Elections staff work diligently to usher hundreds of candidates statewide through this process.”

Freeman declined to comment further on the federal complaint Monday.

Patrick Gannon, a State Board of Elections spokesperson, said they hadn’t received the complaint as of Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i62gx_0hI9c5pk00
David Blackwelder ran for Wake County sheriff in 2022.

Blackwelder, who unsuccessfully ran for Wake County sheriff in the Republican primary in May and works as an attorney in Washington, D.C., said in an interview last month that Freeman should know better.

“If you are going to make errors like this, what other errors are you making?” he asked. “It is not like this is your first time running for office.”

Comments / 11

Big D
3d ago

The form was incomplete at the time of filing. INCOMPLETE (not valid)

Reply
7
Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
City
Washington, NC
Wake County, NC
Elections
State
Washington State
Wake County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Local#County Attorney#Nc Board Of Elections#Democratic#Republican
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxwilmington.com

New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
462
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy