ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
AZFamily
Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country
'Reese's Law' signed in honor of toddler who died after swallowing a battery. The law states that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will establish new product safety standards for batteries that pose an ingestion hazard. How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Silicon Desert offers rich environment for startups, advantages over other tech hubs
Greater Phoenix could become a post-Silicon Valley entrepreneurship hub the world has never seen before according to university officials and business experts. How so? Through community-based initiatives, use-inspired, practical university research, strong infrastructure, and more resources all leading to accelerated innovation and an improved quality of life. “Soon, Phoenix may...
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
AZFamily
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading
Inhabitat.com
Micro-city in the desert embraces a utopian, sci-fi design
Arcosanti is a futuristic city located in the high desert of Paradise Valley, Arizona. It was designed by the late Paolo Soleri who broke ground on this project in 1970. In the late 60s, his concepts were embraced by the “hippie” counter-culture, dreaming of a utopian existence with life on a more human scale.
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
Fronteras Desk
Report: Phoenix will see hotter temperatures and longer heat waves in coming decades
It’s hot now, but Phoenix is only going to get hotter over the next 30 years. A new report from the climate research firm, First Street Foundation, projects Maricopa County could see days that reach 125 degrees by the middle of this century. "We'll look back at this summer,...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
kjzz.org
Fazoli’s announces the location of its first Phoenix restaurant
The fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s, making a long-awaited return to Arizona, will open its first new location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, the company revealed on Twitter on Monday morning. Fazoli’s announced in March it was coming back to the Phoenix market after more than a decade. The...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power
PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa
Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day.
AZFamily
World War II traveling museum filled with artifacts stolen from Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bill Gaston and Scott Dunkirk looked through the World War II artifacts they still have left. Unfortunately, most of their other military memorabilia was stolen when someone drove off with their traveling museum. “There are things in there I know we won’t be able to replace,”...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
scottsdale.org
Board’s concerns halt Miller Road bridge design
The design of the bridge over Rawhide Wash, a crucial element in the plan for the controversial Miller Road extension between Pinnacle Peak and Happy Valley roads, has come to a halt. The Development Review Board refused to approve the bridge’s design by a 4-3 vote until a number of...
