9 New Movies and Shows Based on Books Coming in August
July saw many adapted stories head to screens both large and small, sourced from novels, comic books and more, and August is no different with a bevy of book adaptations on the horizon. Last month gave us adaptations of Delia Owens’ wildly popular novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” , Mark...
Chad Stahelski to Direct, Produce Warner Bros. Assassin Film ‘Shibumi’ From Screenwriter Matthew Orton
“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will take his love of assassin films to Warner Bros. as director and producer of the action film “Shibumi,” which now has “Operation Finale” screenwriter Matthew Orton attached to pen the script. Orton will adapt the script from the 1979...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming to Digital in August, 4K Blu-ray in November With 110 Minutes of Bonus Features
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the year’s biggest movie by a considerable margin, both in terms of box office and in the way it captured the cultural zeitgeist, and it now finally has a home video release date and bonus features details. The long-awaited sequel, made more than three...
Why Kaitlyn Dever Was Drawn to ‘Dopesick’ – Beyond the ‘Bucket-List’ Chance to Co-Star With Michael Keaton
A version of this story about “Dopesick” star Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s rare to experience a life-changing epiphany at any age, much less at 15. But that’s how old Kaitlyn Dever was when she played a self-harming young woman in the acclaimed 2013 indie “Short Term 12.” She’d already been acting for several years by then — she was a cast regular on the ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” and had a recurring role on FX’s “Justified” — but the gritty drama about a group home for troubled teenagers made a lasting impression on her.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Gets Surprise New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and More
Netflix’s hit fantasy series “The Sandman” hasn’t been renewed just yet, but if you want more from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, your dreams (sorry) just came true. Right now you can watch “A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope,”...
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis and Colonel Parker Scenes Were the Hardest Part to Watch in the Biopic (Video)
Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said...
‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Director Akiva Schaffer on Emmy Surprise and an Ugly Sonic Spinoff
This story about “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” director Akiva Schaffer first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney animated series and cornerstone of the Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block, is probably not the kind of property you imagine the company resurrecting as a splashy live-action/animation hybrid. And it’s certainly not the type of movie that’s usually nominated in the Emmys’ Outstanding Television Movie category, which has always recognized nothing but totally live-action and usually serious films. And yet here we are, with the new Disney+ original not only succeeding as an audience favorite but as an esteemed accomplishment worthy of the nomination.
Ariana DeBose to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Amazon and Blumhouse
“West Side Story” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star in a psychological thriller film titled “House of Spoils” for Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, the studios announced Thursday. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own...
Entertainment One Taps Kris Henigman as SVP of Scripted Television
Entertainment One, the studio behind shows like “Yellowjackets” and “The Walking Dead,” has tapped former Netflix exec Kris Henigman as senior vice president of scripted television. He previously served as a consult for the company. In the new role, Henigman will focus on the development and...
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes': Rachel Zegler Cozies Up With Tom Blyth in First Look (Photo)
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” has released its official first look image of its young stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the plot to this highly anticipated...
Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)
We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Soundtrack Drops Ahead of Premiere
The official “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” soundtrack is here. Amazon Music dropped the release at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Friday, two weeks before the Season 1 debut of the series on Prime Video. The soundtrack features a score composed by Bear...
Cannes Winner ‘The Worst Ones’ Picked Up by Kino Lorber
Kino Lorber has acquired the French-language Cannes award winner “The Worst Ones” for a U.S. and Canada theatrical release following its North American premiere at the Toronto film festival in September. The French drama marks the feature debut of Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, the directing duo behind...
‘The Mole’ Reboot Coming to Netflix in Fall 2022
Netflix is rebooting “The Mole,” a high-stakes competition series that will debut on the streamer this fall, TheWrap has confirmed. In the new and reimagined version, 12 players must work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Unbeknownst to them, one of their teammates has been designated as “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.
Sidney Poitier Speaks About Resisting Stereotypes in Trailer for Oprah-Produced Apple TV+ Doc (Video)
Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the documentary “Sidney,” produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, which honors the legendary actor Sidney Poitier. The documentary will capture Poitier’s legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.
‘Station Eleven’ Star Himesh Patel Loved Playing a Complicated, Unconventional Hero
This story about Himesh Patel and “Station Eleven” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When HBO Max’s sterling limited series “Station Eleven” began filming back in January 2020, lead actor Himesh Patel wasn’t a father, and he certainly wasn’t mired in a global pandemic like the one depicted in the show, which was adapted from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. But oh, how things change.
Meet the ‘Goliath’ Choreographer Who Helped J.K. Simmons Get Back to His Song-and-Dance Roots
There’s always going to be at least one Emmy nominee in the TV Academy’s annual list that leaves us doubling back to make sure we read it correctly. This year, that recognition goes to “Goliath,” which is unexpectedly nominated in the Outstanding Choreography category. The even...
‘Vampire Academy': Alliances Are Tested in New Trailer for Peacock Series (Video)
Rose (Sisi Stringer) is caught between being a protector and a friend to princess Lissa Dragomir (Lucy Fry) in the new trailer for Peacock’s upcoming drama “Vampire Academy.”. The series, from executive producers Julie Plec of “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” and “Legacies,” and Marguerite MacIntyre, follows a...
HBO Max to Remove 20 Originals and 36 Titles Overall
Streaming service HBO Max will begin removing up to 36 titles, many of which are originals, from its digital library this week. Earlier in August, HBO Max removed six film titles and also announced that it would no longer be releasing DC’s “Batgirl” or the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt.” The strategy is driven by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer.
