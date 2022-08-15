ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNB Local4

Trial set for Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
ALDA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

688 Buffalo County traffic stops made during speed enforcement campaign

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney Police Department are working to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and reminding citizens to obey speed limits. They recently completed a National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization campaign. The campaign was funded through a mini...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co

According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen returns home to community support

GRAND ISLAND, NE
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen overcomes shattered spine, returns home to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Jayda has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves motorcyclist with serious burn injuries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when the motorcycle rear-ended it and caught on fire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GINW Marching Band to perform at the Grand Island Public Library Sept. 1.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will be performing a sampling from their show “Wrath and Redemption” at the Grand Island Public Library parking lot from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band will also feature a demonstration of instruments and share stories about their marching band experience.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has a new home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation opened its new facility at the intersection of W. 2nd and N. Madison Street in June, but they purchased the building in August of 2021 and had it fully renovated by Chief Construction earlier this year. The new building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival

GRAND ISLAND, NE
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Clear the Shelters: Keith the cat overlooked by adopters at CNHS

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - So far, 56 pets have been adopted in Local4 News’ participating shelters during NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign. It’s part of a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. Central Nebraska Humane Society is taking part...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

August 18, 2022 Morning Forecast

GRAND ISLAND, NE
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
HASTINGS, NE

